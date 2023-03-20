Black Sea Grain Initiative renewed

The United Nations said on Saturday that the Black Sea Grain Initiative has been renewed, allowing for grain exports from three Ukrainian ports. The length of the extension remains unclear.

“The Black Sea Grain Initiative, signed in Istanbul on 22 July 2022, has been extended,” the UN said.

Ukrainian officials suggested that the shipping deal had been extended for 120 days, as per previous extensions. However, a spokesperson for Russia said that Moscow had only agreed to a 60-day renewal this time.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has played an important part in securing the shipping pact between the two warring nations, commented: “This agreement, which has provided the shipment of 25m tonnes of grain to the world markets with more than 800 ships to date, is of vital importance for the stability of the global food supply.”