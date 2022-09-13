AmericasDry CargoEuropeFinance and Insurance

BlackRock emerges as major shareholder in Fredriksen’s Golden Ocean

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 13, 2022
0 166 1 minute read
Jeff Gilbert/Alamy

BlackRock, one of the largest asset managers in the world, has become a major shareholder in John Fredriksen-backed Golden Ocean Group.

The Nasdaq- and Oslo-listed bulker owner revealed in a filing on Tuesday that BlackRock holds a 5.07% stake in the company.

The Golden Ocean holding makes BlackRock the second-largest investor, with some 10.2m shares, worth around $92m at today’s price.

Golden Ocean, with a fleet of 97 vessels, including 10 under construction, reported a net income of $163.7m and earnings per share of $0.82 for the second quarter of 2022, up from $125.3m and earnings per share of $0.63 in Q1 of the same year.

Jefferies research analyst Omar Nokta last month maintained a buy rating on the company with a price target of $14 and earnings per share of $0.35 and $0.51 for the third and fourth quarter, respectively.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 13, 2022
0 166 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button