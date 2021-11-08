Bladt and Semco secure Coastal Virginia substations contract

A Danish consortium of Bladt Industries and Semco Maritime has been awarded a turnkey contract by Dominion Energy Virginia for the Coastal Virginia offshore wind (CVOW) project.

The contract comprises three 880 MW offshore substations, which will be established in 2021-2025 and commissioned in 2026. The three substations will constitute the backbone of the electrical infrastructure for the 2.6 GW wind project. The latest deal is the consortium’s third offshore substation project in the US and their 21st project together since their first cooperation in 2003.

The scope of work includes design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing and installation. Bladt Industries is responsible for design, procurement and manufacturing of steel structures and jacket foundations, while design, procurement and installation of electrical equipment, emergency systems and inter-array cables will be managed by Semco Maritime.

The Coastal Virginia offshore wind project will be established 40 km off Virginia Beach, supplying up to 660,000 households in Virginia and eliminating up to 5 m tons of CO2 emissions per year. Last week, Belgium-based contractor DEME Offshore and Italian cabling giant Prysmian landed a $1.9bn contract for the Coastal Virginia project, said to be the largest offshore wind installation contract ever awarded in the US.