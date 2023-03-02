Bleutec Industries receives AiP from ABS for its marine installation vessels

Houston-based Bleutec Industries Offshore Wind Services LLC has received approval in principle (AiP) from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) for the designs of its US Jones Act-compliant binary marine installation solution (BMIS), a range of vessels designed to operate simultaneously or independently in offshore wind developments.

The BMIS includes a pile installation vessel (PIV), a wind turbine installation vessel light (WTIVL) and service operations vessels (SOVs), all specifically tailored for the US Jones Act market. These vessels are designed in a modular configuration to facilitate construction in US shipyards.

Bleutec’s vessels will be capable of installing turbines up to 22 MW and monopiles of up to 4500T with 15m diameter at any US offshore wind developments. According to a press release, “BMIS utilises innovative heavy lifting solutions, energy efficiency technologies and a state-of-the-art dynamic positioning system to enable the safe and cost-efficient transportation and installation of client offshore wind developments.”

Robin Bodtmann, Bleutec’s President & CEO, said the company’s mission, working with its strategic partners, is to become “the premier provider of Jones Act transportation and installation for this market.” Bleutec will continue to work closely with NETSCo and ABS, he said, “to achieve class designation for the construction of our innovative system developed for the installation of clean energy in the US.”

NETSCo is the naval architect and marine engineer on this project.