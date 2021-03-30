Blistering pace

Bulk carriers are a hot commodity and boxships have become incredibly sought after. March has been an extraordinary month for secondhand sales activity.

Buyers are scrambling to secure all manner of dry bulk tonnage, from modern newcastlemaxes all the way down to older handysizes.

That said, many are now aware that the hot deal probably isn’t in dry any more as prices continue to edge up due to a restricted supply of tonnage.

“The deal-seekers, all seeking some social distancing, have ...