BlueFloat and Falck eye 975 MW Sardinia floater

Spanish floating wind experts BlueFloat Energy and Italian onshore wind community engagement pioneer Falck Renewables have proposed building a floating offshore wind farm off the northeastern coast of Sardinia.

The project, called Tibula Energia, consists of 62 floating wind turbines with a total installed capacity of 975 MW. The wind farm is expected to deliver annual production of more than 3.4 TWh, equivalent to the consumption of over 900,000 households, and to slash emissions of more than 1.6m tonnes of CO2 each year.

Meetings with local communities will be carried out over the next few weeks and are focused on presenting the real economic and development benefits of the project, including the generation up to 3,200 full-time jobs during the manufacturing, assembly and construction stages; and more than 180 for plant maintenance after the wind farm is operational.

Exploratory research into the local sea and wind conditions, environmental impacts and industrial infrastructure has been underway over the past 12 months. The request for a maritime concession was submitted in May, and the authorisation process with the Ministry of Ecological Transition will begin in the next few weeks.

BlueFloat and Flak partnership is also looking to develop a 1.3 GW floater off the southern coast of the province of Lecce and one of 675 MW capacity off Catanzaro.