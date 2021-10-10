BlueFloat and Flack eye Celtic Sea floating wind farms

Floating wind experts BlueFloat Energy and onshore wind community engagement pioneer Falck Renewables are exploring opportunities for developing floating offshore wind projects in the Celtic Sea off the coast of Cornwall and Wales.

The partners believe the Celtic Sea offers great potential for deploying floating offshore wind farms due to the excellent wind resource, characteristics of the coast and the availability of suitable infrastructure and skilled supply chain. “It should play a key role in the UK’s ambition to achieve net zero and 40 GW offshore and 1 GW floating offshore wind by 2030.”

BlueFloat and Falck have actively engaged in the consultation carried out by The Crown Estate to put in place an enabling framework for the projects in the Celtic Sea to act as stepping stones to full scale industrial deployment of floating wind projects.

The two companies are already partners in potential floating offshore wind projects in Scotland, where they have submitted applications in the ScotWind leasing round, as well as in Italy.