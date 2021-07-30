BlueWise Marine and Farra Marine team up for wind crew transfer vessels

Dublin-based BlueWise Marine and Farra Marine have partnered up to offer crew and equipment transfer solutions to the offshore wind sector.

BlueWise Marine will act as a broker for Farra Marine to secure charters for its fleet of crew transfer vessels (CTVs).

Farra Marine is expecting delivery of its CTV Farra Orla to Ireland in September 2021 and is the first of the company’s fleet of 12 vessels, which are due for completion by 2024. The vessels are of WindFlex-27 Incat Crowther design and are classed by Bureau Veritas.

Martin Rice, CEO of Farra Marine, said: “This collaboration is great news for the supply chain here in Ireland, with a focus on the wider European markets. We see this relationship as a positive step for both parties. There is a demand for energy transition globally, and Farra Marine aims to be the preferred supplier in offshore wind’s part in that move.”

The demand for larger classes of modern CTVs is expected to grow as the UK and Europe set targets to build 40 GW and 60 GW of offshore wind respectively by 2030.