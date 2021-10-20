Blystad swoops for Vroon boxships

Arne Blystad’s Songa Box continues to add tonnage with Alphaliner reporting the company has swooped for two Vroon ships, the 1,118 teu Ionian Express, set to be renamed Songa Lynx, and the 1,795 teu Bahamian Express, which is to be renamed Songa Lioness. No prices have been revealed for the latest transactions.

Songa Box, created after Blystad sold Songa Containers to MPC Container Ships earlier this year, has been active in both the secondhand and newbuild markets in recent months including contracting Huang Hai shipyard for two 1,800 teu ships.