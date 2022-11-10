BMS showcases SOV design for US shipyards

Louisiana-based Baker Marine Solutions (BMS) has unveiled a wind farm service operation vessel (SOV) designed specifically to be built in the US.

The BMS 1776 is designed to ABS class standards and is fully certified to operate in US waters and can be constructed in any shipyard with sufficient space for the hull length.

“With the US offshore wind industry expanding rapidly, US companies must be ready to build SOVs designed specifically for US shipyards to support the installation and maintenance of domestic wind farms,” said BMS president Jim Baker, adding: “The BMS 1776 brings this capability back home.”

The construction design eliminates the need for advanced fabrication techniques, such as hot and cold steel rolling. This reduces overall construction costs and reduces the total build time, the company said.

The vessel has been developed with the goal of reducing carbon emissions in the design, construction, operation and maintenance. This includes an optimised hull, a digital twin, a hybrid battery system, construction using recycled steel and direct emissions monitoring.