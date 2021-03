Norway’s Boa has been awarded a contract by Beacon Offshore for 2003-built offshore construction vessel Boa Deep C .

The vessel will be used for a subsea contract in the Gulf of Thailand, with commencement scheduled for the second quarter.

Boa says the contract, which includes options, will keep the vessel utilised until towards the end of 2021.

Headquartered in Trondheim, Boa has a fleet of four offshore support vessels as well as a substantial fleet of tugs and barges.