Boa OCV awarded North Sea contract

Norway’s Boa has been awarded a new contract in the North Sea for the 2007-built offshore construction vessel Boa Sub C .

The deal, with an undisclosed value, is said to be with a large international contractor for construction and decommissioning projects.

Commencement of the contract is set for May this year for a firm period of 150 days. The deal includes options that could keep the vessel utilised into the second quarter of 2023.

The vessel has been on a charter with DEME Offshore since April last year, providing walk-to-work and accommodation services, grouting and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) inspections at Saint-Nazaire offshore wind in France.