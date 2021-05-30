Boa OCV contract in Gulf of Thailand cancelled

Norway’s Boa announced that a contract with Beacon Offshore for the 2003-built offshore construction vessel BOA Deep C has been cancelled due to delay of the previous project and logistical challenges related to Covid-19.

The contract was secured in March this year, and was for a subsea campaign in the Gulf of Thailand, scheduled to commence in Q2 2021.

With the firm hire period including options, it would have kept the 119 m long subsea OCV utilised towards the end of 2021.