AsiaEuropeOffshoreOperations

Boa OCV contract in Gulf of Thailand cancelled

Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 31, 2021
0 37 Less than a minute
Boa

Norway’s Boa announced that a contract with Beacon Offshore for the 2003-built offshore construction vessel BOA Deep C has been cancelled due to delay of the previous project and logistical challenges related to Covid-19.

The contract was secured in March this year, and was for a subsea campaign in the Gulf of Thailand, scheduled to commence in Q2 2021.

With the firm hire period including options, it would have kept the 119 m long subsea OCV utilised towards the end of 2021.

Tags
Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 31, 2021
0 37 Less than a minute
Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button