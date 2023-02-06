Boa offloads OCV

EuropeOffshore

Photo of Grant Rowles Grant RowlesFebruary 6, 2023
Norway’s Boa has announced the sale of 2007-built offshore construction vessel Boa Sub C to an undisclosed buyer.

Closing of the sale is expected during the first half of February.

In July 2022, Boa Sub C was awarded a contract by Subsea 7, with commencement scheduled for spring of 2023 and a duration of one year. Subsea 7 also had an option to utilise the OCV into the first quarter of 2025.

“After completion of closing, BOA OCV expects, over one or several sweeps over the next 3 months, to distribute approximately 100-120 percent of the current outstanding amount under the Bonds,” Boa said in a release today.

