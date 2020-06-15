Home Sector Offshore Boa Offshore awarded new North Sea wind farm contract June 16th, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Offshore

Norwegian owner Boa Offshore has been awarded a new contract by DEME Offshore for offshore construction vessel Boa Sub C .

The contract, which commenced on Jun 15, sees the vessel working at the Moray East Offshore Wind Farm off Scotland. The scope of work is accommodation, walk to work, grouting and ROV inspection and survey.

Should options be taken, the vessel will be contracted into 2021.

Boa Sub C was contracted to GMT Energy Resources in Nigeria through to August 2020, but the contract was cancelled in April.