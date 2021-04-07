AsiaContainers

Boardroom shuffle at PIL

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersApril 7, 2021
0 40 1 minute read

There has been a significant changing of the guard in the boardroom of Pacific International Lines (PIL) in the wake of the carrier being bailed out by Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund last week.

Gan Chee Yen and Lars Kastrup have been appointed co-presidents and executive directors with members of the founding Teo family making way.

Both men have served as advisors to PIL since July 2020. Gan worked with Heliconia Capital Management, part of sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings, which last week committed $600m to save the SS Teo-led carrier. Gan also served on the board of Neptune Orient Lines (NOL) from 2003 to 2005.

Kastrup, meanwhile, is very well known in Southeast Asian liner circles. He served as CEO of APL, and held many senior positions at CMA CGM. His career started with AP Moller-Maersk.

Teo, PIL’s executive chairman, said of the new appointments: “They share our vision for a dynamic PIL, and embody the spirit of excellence that is so fundamental to our culture.”

PIL, incorporated in 1967, is the largest carrier in Southeast Asia with a fleet of around 100 container and multipurpose vessels. Over the past two years it has been forced to sell a swathe of assets to stay afloat.

Tags
Sam Chambers Sam ChambersApril 7, 2021
0 40 1 minute read
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button