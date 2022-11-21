Bocimar orders 10 newcastlemaxes at Beihai

Clarksons Research is reporting Belgian owner Bocimar has ordered ten 210,000 dwt newcastlemaxes at CSSC yard Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding. The units are set to have ammonia ready notation. Delivery of the vessels is due across 2025 and 2026. VesselsValue lists the price of each unit at $64m.

Beihai in northeast China has cornered the market for newcastlemax construction in recent years, a yard in which the Saverys family-controlled Bocimar are very familiar having ordered eight similar ships there in the past couple of years.