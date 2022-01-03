Bocimar orders pair of ammonia ready newcastlemaxes

The Saverys family-controlled shipowning company, Compagnie Maritime Belge, and its bulker arm Bocimar, has ordered two newcastlemaxes at CSSC yard Qingdao Beihai. The vessels are reported to have an ammonia ready notation.

The duo will hit the slipway in 2024. No price is attached to the deal however online portal VesselsValue estimates that the ships have a market value of around $64m each.

The new order brings the current series to eight 210,000 dwt bulkers with the Chinese state-owned shipbuilder.