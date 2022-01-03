BunkeringDry CargoEurope

Bocimar orders pair of ammonia ready newcastlemaxes

Photo of Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowJanuary 3, 2022
0 83 Less than a minute

The Saverys family-controlled shipowning company, Compagnie Maritime Belge, and its bulker arm Bocimar, has ordered two newcastlemaxes at CSSC yard Qingdao Beihai. The vessels are reported to have an ammonia ready notation. 

The duo will hit the slipway in 2024. No price is attached to the deal however online portal VesselsValue estimates that the ships have a market value of around $64m each.

The new order brings the current series to eight  210,000 dwt bulkers with the Chinese state-owned shipbuilder.

Tags
Photo of Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowJanuary 3, 2022
0 83 Less than a minute
Photo of Hans Thaulow

Hans Thaulow

Hans Henrik Thaulow is an Oslo-based journalist who has been covering the shipping industry for the last 15 years. As well as some work for the Informa Group, Hans was the China correspondent for TradeWinds. He also contributes to Maritime CEO magazine. Hans’ shipping background extends to working as a shipbroker trainee with Simpson, Spence & Young in Hong Kong.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button