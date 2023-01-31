BunkeringDry CargoEnvironmentEurope

Bocimar to operate world’s first ammonia-powered newcastlemaxes

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 31, 2023
1 393 1 minute read
CMB

Swiss marine power company WinGD and Belgian shipping and cleantech group CMB.TECH have signed an agreement on the development of ammonia-fuelled two-stroke engines. The companies aim to install the ammonia dual-fuel X72DF engine on a series of ten 210,000 dwt newcastlemax bulk carriers to be built at Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding in 2025 and 2026. The series of large bulk carriers ordered by CMB’s sister firm Bocimar late last year will be powered by WinGD’s ammonia engines and will be the first of its kind based on WinGD’s existing X92B engine design.

Under this joint development project, CMB.TECH will support WinGD in establishing its ammonia-fuelled engine concept for a large bore engine. CMB.TECH has significant insight into alternative fuels and builds, designs, owns and operates large marine and industrial applications that run on hydrogen and ammonia.

CMB CEO Alexander Saverys said: “We believe that ammonia is the most promising zero-carbon fuel for deep sea vessels. Our intention is to have dual-fuel ammonia-diesel engines on our dry bulk vessels, container vessels and chemical tankers. Collaborating with WinGD on the development of the first ammonia-fuelled two-stroke engines for our fleet is a pioneering partnership on the road to zero emissions in shipping.”

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 31, 2023
1 393 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Comments

  1. The bulletin mentions ammonia fuelled large marine engines as if these are already in place. Is this the case?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button