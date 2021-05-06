Bock quits Howe Robinson to steer S&P at Hanse Bereederung

Well known S&P broker Alexander Bock has quit Howe Robinson to head up Hamburg-based Hanse Bereederung’s sale and purchase department.

Bock had been with Howe Robinson for the last six years having previously headed up ICAP.

Commenting on his new appointment, Bock said: “Joining a well-known ship broker with ambitious plans to expand its S&P activities was a great opportunity.”

Established in 1976, Hanse Bereederung is part of the Cyprus-based Schoeller Holdings group of companies, which also includes Columbia Shipmanagement.