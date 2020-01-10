BoComm Leasing and SPDB Leasing order VLECs at Jiangnan Shipyard

Chinese leasing houses BoComm Leasing and SPDB Leasing have each ordered one 98,000 cu m VLEC at Jiangnan Shipyard.

The two vessels will be chartered to Pacific Gas, the gas shipping unit of Shandong Shipping, for the company’s shipping contract with Ineos.

The ships will be used for transporting ethane from the US to Ineos’s new EUR3bn ($3.33bn) ethane gas cracking facility in Antwerp upon delivery before the fourth quarter of 2021.