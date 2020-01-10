BoComm Leasing and SPDB Leasing order VLECs at Jiangnan Shipyard

January 10th, 2020 Gas, Greater China, Shipyards 0 comments

Chinese leasing houses BoComm Leasing and SPDB Leasing have each ordered one 98,000 cu m VLEC at Jiangnan Shipyard.

The two vessels will be chartered to Pacific Gas, the gas shipping unit of Shandong Shipping, for the company’s shipping contract with Ineos.

The ships will be used for transporting ethane from the US to Ineos’s new EUR3bn ($3.33bn) ethane gas cracking facility in Antwerp upon delivery before the fourth quarter of 2021.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

