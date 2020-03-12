BoComm Leasing orders 12 LR2 tankers for Shell charter

BoComm Leasing orders 12 LR2 tankers for Shell charter

March 12th, 2020 Greater China, Tankers 0 comments

Chinese leasing house Bank of Communications Financial Leasing (BoComm Leasing) has officially placed orders for a total of twelve 120,000 dwt LR2 tankers at two Chinese yards for long-term charters to Shell.

The company has ordered eight tankers at Guangzhou Shipyard International and another four at Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding. The price for the LNG dual-fuel vessels is $54m each, and the vessels will all be chartered to Shell under a 15-year arrangement after delivery in 2022.

BoComm Leasing currently owns a fleet of nearly 180 vessels with another 19 on order.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.