BoComm Leasing orders 12 LR2 tankers for Shell charter March 12th, 2020 Jason Jiang

Chinese leasing house Bank of Communications Financial Leasing (BoComm Leasing) has officially placed orders for a total of twelve 120,000 dwt LR2 tankers at two Chinese yards for long-term charters to Shell.

The company has ordered eight tankers at Guangzhou Shipyard International and another four at Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding. The price for the LNG dual-fuel vessels is $54m each, and the vessels will all be chartered to Shell under a 15-year arrangement after delivery in 2022.

BoComm Leasing currently owns a fleet of nearly 180 vessels with another 19 on order.