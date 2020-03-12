BoComm Leasing orders 12 suezmaxes for Shell charter

Chinese leasing house Bank of Communications Financial Leasing (BoComm Leasing) has placed orders for a total of twelve 120,000 dwt suezmax tankers at two Chinese yards for long-term charters to Shell.

The company has ordered eight tankers at Guangzhou Shipyard International and another four at Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding. The price for the LNG dual-fuel vessels is $54m each, and the vessels will all be chartered to Shell under a 15-year arrangement after delivery in 2022.

BoComm Leasing currently owns a fleet of nearly 180 vessels with another 7 on order.