ContainersGreater ChinaShipyards

Bocomm Leasing orders mega boxship quartet at CSSC yards, MSC widely tipped as charterers

Jason Jiang Jason JiangDecember 29, 2020
0 73 1 minute read

Chinese leasing house Bank of Communications Financial Leasing (Bocomm Leasing) has entered into shipbuilding contracts with CSSC-affiliated China Shipbuilding Trading, Jiangnan Shipyard and Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding for the construction of four 24,000 teu mega boxships.

Under the contracts, Jiangnan Shipyard and Hudong Zhonghua will each built two vessels. Delivery of the vessels are expected in 2023. The total value of the order is around $600m.

The contracts follow China Shipbuilding Group signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Bank of Communications in December, under which the bank has agreed to provide a credit facility of RMB100bn ($15.3bn) to China Shipbuilding Group.

Earlier this month, it was reported by multiple shipbroking houses that Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC) is looking to order a series of 23,000 teu mega boxships at Chinese yards including Hudong Zhonghua and Jiangnan Shipyard. The latest ships order by Bocomm Leasing is likely to be chartered to MSC under a financial leasing arrangement.

This month Splash has also reported on giant boxship orders by Hapag-Lloyd and Ocean Network Express (ONE), providing shipyards with some late rally towards their annual sales targets.   

Jason Jiang Jason JiangDecember 29, 2020
0 73 1 minute read
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button