BOEM designates wind energy area off central California

November 16, 2021
The US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has designated a 376-square mile area 20 miles off the California coast near Morro Bay as a wind energy area (WEA).

BOEM will now prepare an environmental assessment (EA), as required under the National Environmental Policy Act, to consider potential impacts from site-characterization activities (e.g., biological, archeological, geological and geophysical surveys) and site-assessment activities (e.g., installation of meteorological buoys) within the WEA.

A 60-day public comment period began on November 12 and will extend through 11:59 pm Eastern Time on January 11.

Once BOEM considers all public input, the agency will publish a draft EA for public review and comment. The analyses contained in the EA will help BOEM determine whether to move forward with a lease sale.

The Morro Bay WEA is adjacent to the proposed Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary along California’s central coast.

