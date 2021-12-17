BOEM environmental review of offshore wind in New York Bight finds no significant impacts

The US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) yesterday announced it has completed its environmental review of potential impacts from offshore wind energy leasing activities in the New York Bight, a part of the Atlantic Ocean located offshore New York and New Jersey.

The environmental assessment (EA) looked at potential impacts from the issuance of leases in nearly 800,000 acres of wind energy areas in the Bight. Based on its analysis, BOEM has issued a finding of no significant impact (FONSI).

BOEM received approximately 3,000 comments after seeking public input on the issues and alternatives to be considered in the EA. It published the draft EA on August 10, and held two virtual public meetings with stakeholders to obtain their input. The release of the draft EA initiated a public comment period on the assessment itself, through which BOEM received approximately 50 comments on the draft.

If a lease sale advances, BOEM will develop an environmental impact statement to analyse specific environmental consequences, before approving the construction of any offshore wind energy facility in the Bight.

The EA, FONSI and detailed information about the proposed leasing in the New York Bight are available on BOEM’s website.