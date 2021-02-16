BOEM halts Gulf of Mexico lease sale

The US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) is rescinding the record of decision for Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Lease Sale 257.

The decision pauses planning for the sale, which was expected to occur next month.

The move is in response to Executive Order 14008, “Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad”, signed by President Joe Biden last month. The order directs the Secretary of the Interior to pause new oil and gas leasing on public lands and offshore waters pending completion of a comprehensive review.

The sale was set to be the first for 2021, and proposed to offer around 14,594 unleased blocks across 78.2m acres in the Gulf of Mexico.