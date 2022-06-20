BOEM moves closer to decision on proposed wind energy project offshore New Jersey

The US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has announced the release of the draft environmental impact statement (DEIS) for the proposed Ocean Wind 1 wind energy project offshore New Jersey.

BOEM’s DEIS for the proposed wind farm analyses the potential environmental impacts of the proposed action described in Ocean Wind’s project plan for constructing and operating an offshore wind energy facility. This is the first DEIS published by the Biden-Harris Administration for an offshore wind energy project.

The notice of availability for the DEIS will publish in the Federal Register on June 24, opening a 45-day public comment period, which ends on August 8. During the comment period, BOEM will conduct three virtual public meetings – on July 14, 20 and 26 – and accept comments on the DEIS. The input received via this process will inform preparation of the final EIS.

“The feedback provided by ocean users and our many stakeholders will help inform the final EIS and provide invaluable insight to decision makers,” said BOEM Director Amanda Lefton.

Ocean Wind proposes to construct up to 98 wind turbine generators (WTGs) and up to three offshore substations within the lease area, located 15 statute miles southeast of Atlantic City, New Jersey, with export cables making landfall in Ocean County and Cape May County, New Jersey. If all 98 WTGs are approved for installation, the estimated capacity range will be from 1,215 to 1,440 megawatts.

BOEM will use the findings of the EIS to inform its decision on whether to approve Ocean Wind’s proposed project.