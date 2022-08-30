BOEM seeks feedback on environmental analysis for proposed Rhode Island offshore wind project

The US Bureau of Ocean Energy and Management (BOEM) has issued the draft environmental impact statement (DEIS) for the proposed Revolution Wind energy project offshore Rhode Island.

The notice of availability for the environmental analysis will be published in the Federal Register on September 2, opening a 45-day public comment period that will end on October 17. The comments received through this process will inform preparation of the final EIS.

Revolution Wind submitted a construction and operation plan (COP) for its proposed wind farm of up to 100 wind turbines located approximately 15 nautical miles southeast of Point Judith, Rhode Island. The expected capacity range for the project is 704MW to 880MW. The DEIS analyses the potential environmental impacts of the project as described in the COP and several alternatives to the proposed action.

BOEM will use the findings of the EIS to inform its decision on whether to approve Revolution Wind’s COP, and if so, what mitigation measures to require.

During the comment period, BOEM will hold public meetings to share information on the review process, the EIS schedule, potential impacts from the proposed project, and proposals to reduce potential impacts.