BOEM seeks public comment on draft environmental analysis of central California offshore wind energy area

The US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has released its draft environmental assessment (EA) of the Morro Bay wind energy area (WEA) for public comment. The assessment looks at potential impacts from future commercial leasing and related site characterisation and assessment activities within the Morro Bay WEA, 240,898 acres (376 square miles) located about 20 miles off the central California coastline.

Site characterisation activities include geophysical, geotechnical, archaeological and biological surveys needed to develop specific project proposals on potential leases. Site assessment activities could include installation and operation of meteorological buoys in the Morro Bay WEA.

Before approving the construction of any offshore wind energy facility on a potential future lease in the Morro Bay WEA, BOEM will develop an environmental impact statement to analyse the specific environmental consequences of constructing and operating such a facility.

BOEM is also requesting public comments related to potential impacts to historic properties, as part of BOEM’s National Historic Preservation Act agreement with the State of California covering wind energy development offshore that state.

The announcement, made on April 6, initiated a 30-day public review and comment period on the draft EA, which will end on May 6.