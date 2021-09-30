BOEM to conduct environmental review of proposed Atlantic Shores projects offshore New Jersey

The US Department of the Interior announced this week that the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) will conduct an environmental review of two proposed wind energy development projects offshore New Jersey.

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind LLC (Atlantic Shores) submitted a plan to construct and operate two commercial-scale offshore wind projects in federal waters approximately 8.7 miles from the NJ shoreline. The projects are expected to help the state meet its goal to develop 7.5 GW of offshore wind energy generation by 2035.

BOEM will publish a notice of intent to prepare an environmental impact statement (EIS) in the Federal Register today. Publication of the notice will open a 30-day public-comment period. Feedback will help BOEM determine the issues and potential mitigating measures that should be analyzed in the EIS.

“We are committed to facilitating a transparent and inclusive process for every offshore energy development project,” said BOEM Director Amanda Lefton. “Public input plays an essential role for identifying and mitigating potential impacts from proposed energy development activities. That is why BOEM is committed to working closely with ocean users, such as commercial fishermen, as well as industry, Tribes, government partners, and conservation organizations, to make sure offshore wind development is done in an environmentally safe and responsible way.”