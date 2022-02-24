AmericasOffshoreRenewables

BOEM’s New York Bight offshore wind lease auction continues into second day

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarFebruary 24, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
South Fork Wind

Bids on the six areas off the coast of New York and New Jersey in this week’s offshore wind lease auction are already over $1.5bn, with bidding to resume on Thursday morning. Twenty-one rounds of bidding have been completed. At this stage, bids are not attributed to participating companies.

Fourteen companies were qualified to bid, and no company is permitted to win more than one lease.

By 6pm, when bidding closed for the day, the bids ranged in value from $100m for a 43,056-acre area to $410m for a 125,964-acre area.

The US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), which is administering the auction, issued in December a finding of no significant impact after its environmental review of potential impacts from offshore wind energy development in this area, known as the New York Bight.

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarFebruary 24, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button