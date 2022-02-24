BOEM’s New York Bight offshore wind lease auction continues into second day

Bids on the six areas off the coast of New York and New Jersey in this week’s offshore wind lease auction are already over $1.5bn, with bidding to resume on Thursday morning. Twenty-one rounds of bidding have been completed. At this stage, bids are not attributed to participating companies.

Fourteen companies were qualified to bid, and no company is permitted to win more than one lease.

By 6pm, when bidding closed for the day, the bids ranged in value from $100m for a 43,056-acre area to $410m for a 125,964-acre area.

The US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), which is administering the auction, issued in December a finding of no significant impact after its environmental review of potential impacts from offshore wind energy development in this area, known as the New York Bight.