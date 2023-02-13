EuropeOperations

Boluda bolsters towage business with Smit Lamnalco acquisition

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinFebruary 13, 2023
0 0 1 minute read
Boluda

Spain’s Boluda Corporación Marítima has struck a deal to acquire the world’s fifth-largest towage operator, Smit Lamnalco, a joint venture between the Dutch Boskalis Group and Saudi Arabia’s Rezayat Group.

The acquisition, for an undisclosed price tag, will add around 111 vessels to Boluda Towage’s division and enable the company to strengthen its foothold in strategic markets such as Australia, the Middle East and West Africa.

Boluda said the deal, which is still subject to regulatory approval in several countries, would make its towage business a world leader, with a fleet of 600 tugboats and high growth potential, as well as the capacity to further consolidate the sector.

“Smit Lamnalco is a solid company with more than 55 years of operational experience, present in more than 20 countries and with more than 1,600 employees worldwide. I have no doubt that this operation will be fruitful for both parties,” remarked Vicente Boluda Ceballos, deputy chairman at Boluda Towage.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinFebruary 13, 2023
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button