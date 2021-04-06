Bonfils launches green tonnage chartering platform

A well known name in dry bulk circles, Christian Bonfils, has formed a green tonnage chartering platform in Copenhagen, with the backing of BW Group and Weco Shipping.

Bonfils, who headed up BW Dry Cargo, has this week debuted the brand new Copenhagen Commercial Platform (CCP), an independent commercial and operational management platform for dry bulk shipowners. The company connects owners and charterers, demonstrating each vessel’s environmental metrics. The vessels it manages are vetted for and rated by efficiency and emissions metrics. Ships are pre-vetted for their energy efficiency design index (EEDI) and then continuously report their annual efficiency ratio (AER) and energy efficiency operational indicator (EEOI). A good investment is about matching the right idea with the right people



CCP has been established with the support of investments by BW Group and Weco Shipping. The platform has 16 ships already onboard.

Bonfils has over 20 years of experience in the dry bulk shipping industry, most recently as managing director of BW Dry Cargo from 2016 to 2021. Previously, he helped found First Arctic, Nordic Bulk Carrier and Custodia Shipping.

Bonfils commented: “Historically, charterers have often chosen price over other factors when chartering dry bulk vessels. We now find ourselves in an era where environmental factors are being taken into consideration alongside price. Charterers are increasingly looking for vessels that help them minimise the environmental impact of their business activities. Therefore, owners increasingly need to follow the green agenda. CCP will help owners and charterers with their needs in this regard.”

Andreas Sohmen-Pao, chairman of BW Group, commented: “Christian and his team have run the BW dry bulk fleet professionally and effectively over the past five years. We are pleased to support their ambition to manage vessels beyond BW’s fleet, and to provide a dry bulk platform embracing a more environmental focus.”

Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg, chairman of Weco Group, added: “I am delighted to invest in a young, passionate and innovative team that has already created new standards in the dry cargo segment. A good investment is about matching the right idea with the right people, and that is exactly what we see in Copenhagen Commercial Platform”.

All employees of BW Dry Cargo (Denmark) have been transferred to CCP, while BW Dry Cargo (Singapore) remains as owner of a fleet of 17 ships ranging in size from supramax to capesize.