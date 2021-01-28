Boomsma Shipping commences wind propulsion trials

Dutch owner Boomsma Shipping has commenced trail operations of its first ship equipped with wind assisted propulsion system.

The company’s 6,477 dwt general cargo vessel Frisian Sea, which has been fitted two eConowind Flatrack VentiFoil wind-assisted propulsion units, made its maiden voyage to Vasteras, Sweden, during which eConowind has been conducting the start-up tests.

The coming month will be used to optimise the system and operations and train the crew.

“We believe it is necessary and very important to meet sustainability challenges to reduce our environmental footprint. Together with the IMO decarbonization goals for 2050 we want to do our part to reduce our fuel consumption and CO2 emissions as soon as possible,” said Johan Boomsma, co-owner of Boomsma Shipping.

The company expects the vessel to achieve savings of around 10% with the eConowind Flatrack solution.

“The new Flatrack design based on Boomsma’s concept will now be added to our product portfolio as a standard product and has the possibility for use on several vessels,” said Ton Boomsma, co-owner and CTO of the company.