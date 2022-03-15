AmericasOffshore

Bordelon Marine fixes Jones Act intervention vessel to Helix

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMarch 15, 2022
0 59 Less than a minute
Helix

US-based OSV owner and operator Bordelon Marine has entered into a one-year agreement with Helix Robotics Solutions, the US robotics division of Helix Energy Solutions, for the charter of the Jones Act-compliant ultra-light intervention vessel (ULIV) Shelia Bordelon.

The charter commenced in late February 2022 and will see the 2014-built vessel primarily support Helix Robotics’ inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) operations for clients operating in US waters.

The financial terms of the deal, which according to VesselsVaslue comes with a one-year extension option, have not been disclosed.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMarch 15, 2022
0 59 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button