Bordelon Marine fixes Jones Act intervention vessel to Helix

US-based OSV owner and operator Bordelon Marine has entered into a one-year agreement with Helix Robotics Solutions, the US robotics division of Helix Energy Solutions, for the charter of the Jones Act-compliant ultra-light intervention vessel (ULIV) Shelia Bordelon .

The charter commenced in late February 2022 and will see the 2014-built vessel primarily support Helix Robotics’ inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) operations for clients operating in US waters.

The financial terms of the deal, which according to VesselsVaslue comes with a one-year extension option, have not been disclosed.