Bordelon Marine lands new charter deal  

US offshore support vessel owner and operator Bordelon Marine has entered into a new charter agreement with Subsea 7 i-Tech US for the Jones Act-compliant ultra-light intervention vessel (ULIV) Connor Bordelon .

The charter will see the 2013-built vessel utilised for one year, supporting inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) operations and light intervention scopes for clients operating in US waters and regional international locations.

The vessel, which was previously on charter with compatriot Oceaneering, sports two Schilling work-class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and a survey spread operated by Subsea 7. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

“Our companies have developed a strong working relationship over the past few years which has laid a solid foundation for safe and consistent vessel operations,” said Wes Bordelon, CEO and president of Bordelon Marine.

Last month, the Louisiana-based firm landed a charter extension with Houston-based Helix Robotics Solutions, the robotics division of Helix Energy Solutions, for the 2014-built ULIV Shelia Bordelon through June 2024.