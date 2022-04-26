AmericasOffshore

Bordelon Marine renews Jones Act intervention vessel deal with Oceaneering

US-based OSV owner and operator Bordelon Marine has entered into a new charter agreement with compatriot Oceaneering for the Jones Act-compliant ultra-light intervention vessel (ULIV) Brandon Bordelon.

The charter commenced in February this year and will see the 2015-built vessel utilised by the Houston-based offshore engineering and services firm for an additional two-year firm term.

The vessel sports two Oceaneering Millennium Plus work-class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), survey equipment and technology. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Last month, the Louisiana-based Bordelon Marine also announced a one-year deal with Helix Robotics Solutions, for the 2014-built Jones Act-compliant ULIV Shelia Bordelon.

