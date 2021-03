Christoph Toepfer-led Borealis Finance has announced the acquisition of 2014-built 2,546 teu boxship Bardu .

Borealis has paid $20m to Norway’s Torvald Klaveness for the Yangzijiang-built ship, which has a valuation of $24.32m according to VesselsValue.

The vessel has already been delivered to Borealis and been renamed Ravel.