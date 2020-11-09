Borealis completes bargain boxship buy

ContainersEurope

Grant Rowles November 10, 2020
Christoph Toepfer-led Borealis Finance has announced the acquisition of 2012-built 3,421 teu boxship Nordic Macau for $10.2m.

Borealis confirms broker reports from August, which identified the company as the taker of the Chinese-built ship from Arne Blystad’s Songa Container.

“The company completed the successful delivery and adds the containership to its fleet,” Borealis said.

Panamax boxship prices have soared of late and VesselsValue now values the Nordic Macau at $20.81m, more than double the price paid by Borealis back in August.

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

