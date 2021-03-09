Borealis confirms boxship sale

Christoph Toepfer’s Borealis Finance has announced the sale of 2006-built 2,732 teu containership Telemann .

The vessel was sold for $7.5m, and delivered to its new owner yesterday.

Splash reported the sale of the vessel in December 2020 as part of a $15m enbloc deal with Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) that included the Bomar Spring.

Containership prices have skyrocketed since December when the deal was done. At the time, VesselsValue placed a $14.5m valuation on the pair which it today values at over $21m.

MSC continues to snap up secondhand ships to add to its fleet, while Borealis has been juggling its fleet active with both sales and acquisitions.