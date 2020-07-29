Borealis confirms panamax bulker sale

Christoph Toepfer-led Borealis Finance has announced the sale of 2008-built panamax bulker Paganini for $8.15m.

Splash column Weekly Broker reported the sale in April, citing several shipbroking houses the reported the sale. Intermodal identified the buyer as Greek owner Modion Maritime Management at the time, which has now been confirmed by ship registration information on VesselsValue. The vessel has been renamed Minoan Sky .

Modion now has a fleet of ten bulkers made up of eight panamaxes, one post-panamax and a supramax while Borealis now has just two bulkers left in its fleet of 23.