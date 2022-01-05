Borealis Maritime picks up K Line AHTS pair

UK owner Borealis Maritime has acquired two anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels, KL Sandefjord and KL Saltfjord, from Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line)’s Norwegian OSV unit, K Line Offshore, for an undisclosed sum.

Borealis Maritime has assigned the management of the 2011-built vessels to Kristiansand-based Aurora Offshore.

According to Aurora Offshore, the delivery of the vessels will likely take place in February of this year. Once delivered, the vessels will continue under the Norwegian flag and continue to have technical and crew management performed by OSM in Arendal.

K Line decided to wind up K Line Offshore last month after years of losses. In addition to the AHTS pair, the company had four platform supply vessels (PSVs), which were snapped up by the Norwegian offshore vessel owner and operator, Rem Offshore.