Christoph Toepfer-led Borealis Maritime has announced the sale of 2005-built 2,702 teu sub-panamax containership Bomar Aurora .

Borealis sold the vessel for $6m, substantially higher than the $4.2m market value placed on the vessel by VesselsValue.

The vessel has already been delivered to the new owners, who were not named.

The sale leaves Borealis with 48 boxships in its diverse fleet.