Bornholm’s sustainable fuels bunkering plans advance

The green transition of shipping in the Baltic Sea is taking a step forward with an international consortium called Bornholm Bunker Hub planning to enable the bunkering of sustainable fuels at the Port of Roenne by 2025.

The Bornholm Bunker Hub comprises eight partners: Ørsted, Molslinjen, Topsoe, Bunker Holding Group, Wärtsilä, Ramboll, Bureau Veritas and Port of Roenne on the Danish island of Bornholm.

Over the past year, the consortium has carried out a feasibility study of the financial potential of supplying sustainable fuels to the shipping industry in the Baltic Sea near Bornholm, potentially using local Power-to-X production of green fuels. Local production of Power-to-X fuels could be an important part of implementing a competitive bunker hub and is achievable when Denmark’s energy island at Bornholm is established around 2030 with at least 2 GW of offshore wind energy.

To advance the prospects of establishing a green bunkering station, the consortium said it will begin looking for partners and customers who want to take part in the realisation of the project. In the long run, the plan is to be able to supply methanol and ammonia to the more than 60,000 ships that pass by Bornholm every year.