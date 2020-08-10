Borr Drilling appoints new CEO

Offshore driller Borr Drilling has announced the appointment of Patrick Schorn as its new chief executive officer, effective September 8.

Schorn will be replacing Svend Anton Maier who will remain with the company as a special advisor. Schorn is currently a director at Borr Drilling, and previously served in various management positions at oilfield services giant Schlumberger.

“We are pleased to announce Patrick as the new chief executive officer of Borr Drilling. His extensive industry experience and his tenure as a director of the company make him ideally suited to take the company forward in a challenging operating environment. We also want to thank Svend Anton for his leadership and strong contributions to the company since its incorporation and look forward to his continued support in the role as special advisor to the chief executive officer,” said Paal Kibsgaard, chairman of Borr Drilling.

Kibsgaard himself is formerly from Schlumberger, having served in roles including chairman, CEO, and COO.