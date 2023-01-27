Borr Drilling issues $400m bonds for debt refinancing

Tor Olav Trøim’s Borr Drilling has placed two bond loans to refinance an older convertible due to mature in May this year.

The Norwegian jackup rig owner has raised $250m in senior unsecured convertible bonds and another $150m in senior secured bonds.

The convertible has a fixed half-yearly interest rate of 5% and matures in 2028, while the secured bonds will have a fixed coupon of 9.50% payable semi-annually and will be secured by, among other assets, first priority mortgages over the jackup rigs Frigg, Odin and Ran.

Proceeds will be used to repay the outstanding $350m convertible bonds due on May 23 as well as for general corporate purposes.

Clarksons Securities, DNB Markets and Pareto Securities acted as joint bookrunners for the offering. Arctic Securities, Cleaves Securities and Fearnley Securities acted as co-managers.