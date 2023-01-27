EuropeFinance and InsuranceOffshore

Borr Drilling issues $400m bonds for debt refinancing

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJanuary 27, 2023
0 35 1 minute read
Borr Drilling

Tor Olav Trøim’s Borr Drilling has placed two bond loans to refinance an older convertible due to mature in May this year.

The Norwegian jackup rig owner has raised $250m in senior unsecured convertible bonds and another $150m in senior secured bonds.

The convertible has a fixed half-yearly interest rate of 5% and matures in 2028, while the secured bonds will have a fixed coupon of 9.50% payable semi-annually and will be secured by, among other assets, first priority mortgages over the jackup rigs Frigg, Odin and Ran.

Proceeds will be used to repay the outstanding $350m convertible bonds due on May 23 as well as for general corporate purposes.

Clarksons Securities, DNB Markets and Pareto Securities acted as joint bookrunners for the offering. Arctic Securities, Cleaves Securities and Fearnley Securities acted as co-managers.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJanuary 27, 2023
0 35 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button