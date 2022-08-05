EuropeOffshore

Borr Drilling lines up jackup rig for West Africa

Borr Drilling

Norway’s Borr Drilling has received a binding letter of intent from an undisclosed operator in West Africa for the 2014-built jackup rig Prospector 5.

The New York and Oslo-listed rig owner said the deal includes a firm six-well campaign with an estimated duration of fourteen months, set to start in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The letter of intent is expected to convert into a contract shortly, worth around $68.9m excluding potential options attached.

The Prospector 5 previously worked for Dana Petroleum.

