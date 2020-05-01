Borr Drilling offloads pair of jackup rigs

Borr Drilling offloads pair of jackup rigs

May 1st, 2020 Europe, Offshore 0 comments

Offshore driller Borr Drilling has sold a pair of jackup rigs for a total of $15.8m.

The rigs offloaded are the 1981-built Dhabi II and the 1982-built Paragon B152, and Borr says it will continue to operate the rigs under a services agreement.

Borr expects to record a gain of $11.5m on the sale, which is part of its strategy to focus on the operation of its core fleet of modern jackups.

Earlier this year, Borr Drilling chairman Paal Kibsgaard signalled the company’s intention to sell some of its rigs to improve its cash position after a challenging 2019.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.