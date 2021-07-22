AmericasOffshore

Borr Drilling scores Mexico deal

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJuly 22, 2021
0 10 1 minute read
Borr Drilling

Norwegian jackup rig owner Borr Drilling has received a letter of award from an undisclosed international oil company for additional work in Mexico.

The New York and Oslo listed firm said it expects the project to commence in the second quarter of 2022. The campaign should last for approximately 150 days, adding revenues of $15.7m.

Borr Drilling has five rigs working for joint ventures which are jointly owned with its Mexican partner, providing integrated well services for Pemex. The services commenced in May 2019 and have provided Pemex with an incremental production of around 125,000 bopd from 21 wells drilled until 1H 2021.

Founded in 2016 by Tor Olav Trøim, the company owns a fleet of 23 jackup rigs and has five rigs under construction.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJuly 22, 2021
0 10 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button